Two critically hurt in crash at major Arlington intersection

Wilson Boulevard is closed at the intersection with N. Glebe Road

Part of a major intersection in Arlington, Virginia, is shut down at rush hour Monday afternoon due to a multivehicle crash, authorities say.

Two people were rushed to a hospital with critical injuries after the crash, which happened about 2:40 p.m. at N. Glebe Road and Wilson Boulevard in the Ballston area. It wasn't immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or what may have led up to the crash.

Wilson Boulevard is closed at the intersection with N. Glebe Road.

Police said they expect the closures to be in effect for an extended period. The Arlington crash construction team is at the scene.

