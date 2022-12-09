Video Shows Moments Before FBI Agent Shot Man at Metro Center Station: Police

Metro Transit Police released video Friday showing the moments leading up to when an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a man on the Metro Center platform and the chaos that followed.

Metro officials on Friday released different angles of surveillance video of Wednesday's shooting.

From two angles, two men can be seen shoving one another before they fall over the railing.

Metro releases two camera angles of Dec. 7 shooting incident at the Metro Center Station. If you have relevant information, or cell phone footage, contact @DCPoliceDept at 202-727-9099 or text 50 - 411. pic.twitter.com/l4NlAzWrhn — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) December 9, 2022

We commend the heroic actions of our rail operator who saw an incident unfolding at Metro Center the evening of Dec. 7. Her decision to bypass the station kept many customers safe. #wmata pic.twitter.com/PcUDIcaNlD — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) December 9, 2022

About 16 seconds after they fell, the off-duty agent shot and killed the man, 28-year-old Troy Bullock, police said.

Riders on the crowded Metro platform can be seen running to safety after hearing the gunshots.

Bullock died in the shooting. The FBI agent suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. No one else at the station was hurt.

An off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a man at Metro Center station, police say. News4's Jackie Bensen has more on how active shooter training helped a witness warn others about the danger.

Police haven't released any information on why the FBI agent shot Bullock or why they appeared to struggle with each other before going over the rail.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told News4 Bullock was engaging with another man on the platform before the FBI agent intervened. Police have interviewed that man, the source said.

Detectives recovered a handgun from Bullock, police said. Authorities have not said if Bullock pulled the gun or whether or not the FBI agent new Bullock was armed.

The FBI has not released the name of the agent involved.

'It was very scary; I have never seen anything like it'

Witness Lisa Crawford said she was on her phone like many other riders when her train pulled into Metro Center and she looked up.

"It was like a zombie movie,” she said. “People were running for their lives."

Crawford said she yelled, "Everybody get down! Active shooter!"

I was on the train when we just saw people running for their lives at Metro Center…I started screaming everyone get down and our entire car hit the ground. I’m still shaking like a leaf!! #activeshooter — Lisa Mae Crawford (@LisaMaeCrawford) December 8, 2022

"I was screaming at the top of my lungs," she said.

Crawford, who said she teaches math at a school near the White House, said an active shooter training video shown at work about a week ago gave her the strength to do it.

"And then the train took off," she said.

When the train got to Gallery Place, people started helping others get up and the train operator told everyone to get off the train, Crawford said.

Two shootings took place hours apart in the Metro system. News4's Walter Morris has the transit agency's response.

"People just ran out the train," she said.

She and others eventually got back on the train and continued their commutes.

"It was very scary; I have never seen anything like it," Crawford said.

DC police, FBI investigate

The Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation with the FBI’s cooperation, Benedict said.

"The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously," the FBI Washington Field Office said in a statement.

Investigators processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

'Gun problem in America'

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said Thursday shootings in the transit system are the result of the "gun problem in America."

"I don't think this is being political in any nature: We have a gun problem in America," Clarke said. "That's not Metro's problem. We are impacted by that."

"I'm really tired of it," Clarke said, expressing frustration and sadness about the calls he's fielded after violent incidents. "The biggest thing in this job is, what happens when you get a phone call when one of your employees or customers gets killed?"

He went on to praise the actions of the train operator who "sped through that station after she got word ... and kept people out of danger" during the Metro Center shooting, and reassured riders that they are safe on Metro trains and platforms.