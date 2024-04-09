Victim in critical condition after attack at 7-Eleven in Adams Morgan

A man was beaten inside a 7-Eleven in Adams Morgan so badly that he was left unconscious and in critical condition, D.C. police say.

Surveillance video captured some intense moments inside the convenience store on Columbia Road NW early Tuesday morning.

The video shows the suspect entering the store and appearing to argue with an employee and two other people. An employee gets in between the victim and suspect before the suspect lunges at the victim and throws a punch. The victim stumbles before the pair leave the store.

Police say that when the suspect and the victim went outside, the suspect punched the victim after he turned his back, knocking him to the ground and leaving him with a serious head injury.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where police say he remains in critical condition.

The D.C. police department's homicide division is leading the investigation due to the severity of the assault.

Police say the suspect ran off on Champlain Street NW. Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.