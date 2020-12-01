Car Crashes Into Whole Foods in Fairfax County

Firefighters evacuated a Whole Foods in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday evening after a car crashed into the building, fire officials say.

The silver vehicle crashed into the Whole Foods Market at 4501 Market Common Drive in Fairfax about 4:45 p.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Video from Chopper4 showed the silver car sitting in the exit area of the grocery store as firefighters worked to pull it out and tow it away.

Approx 4:50 pm units responded to a car into a building in 4500 block of Market Commons Dr in Fair Lakes area. Crash knocked power in building out. Minor damage to building. Driver of car transported to hospital w/non-life-threatening injuries. Building Inspector notified. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/RFFNjGEMRZ — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 2, 2020

There was significant damage, and the crash knocked out power to the building, the fire department said.

Medics evaluated the driver of the car, who had non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters are inspecting the building.

