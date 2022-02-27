Vandals Break Windows, Spray Paint Russian Restaurant in NW DC: Police

A Russian restaurant in Northwest D.C. was vandalized twice this weekend, D.C. police said.

Authorities said the owners of Russia House, located in the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, reported that the restaurant was vandalized on Feb. 25 and Feb. 27.

The vandals broke windows and spray painted “anti-Russian” writings on the building, police said. It was unclear how many people may have been involved.

The incident is being investigated as potentially motivated by hate bias, authorities said.

