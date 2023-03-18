US Park Police Officer ‘Trapped' in Car Shoots, Kills Teen Driver in Northeast DC

A U.S. Park Police (USPP) officer fatally shot a 17-year-old in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, according to authorities and family members.

The incident began when D.C. police requested the assistance of USPP for a stolen car in the area of 34th and Baker streets NE at around 8:50 a.m., USPP Sgt. Thomas Twiname said in a press conference.

Two USPP officers responded, and authorities tried to detain the driver of the alleged stolen car, who took off.

At some point, a USPP officer became "trapped in the vehicle [and] was unable to get out of the car," Twiname said. The second officer was "dragged by the vehicle as it fled the scene."

USPP provide update to officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 300 block of 36th street NE. pic.twitter.com/5RrC66VMf4 — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) March 18, 2023

The officer inside the car fired after an "incident" inside, USPP said, and the car crashed into a corner house in the 300 block of 36th Street NE in the River Terrace neighborhood.

The home was occupied at the time, but no one there was injured.

Police said officers rendered aid to the driver, identified by family members as 17-year-old Delaneo Martin, but he died at the scene.

Delaneo's family showed up at the scene, upset over the lack of answers about the situation. Though police would eventually speak to them, it didn’t quell their anger.

The officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

A firearm was also found in the car.

Per policy, the Metropolitan Police Department's Internal Affairs Division will handle the investigation of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.