US marshals arrest suspect in quadruple shooting that injured girl, 2, in SE DC

U.S. marshals arrested a suspect in a quadruple shooting in July that killed two men and injured two others, including a 2-year-old girl, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested the suspect, 25-year-old Andre Greene of Southeast, D.C. Greene was wanted following an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder while armed.

On July 18, officers went to the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, a five-minute walk from Garfield Elementary School, at about 11:20 a.m. after hearing gunshots. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lamont Street of Capitol Heights, Maryland, and Jermaine Proctor of Southeast D.C. — 29 and 50, respectively — were pronounced dead.

The 2-year-old girl was exiting a nearby daycare facility when she was struck by a bullet and rushed to a hospital with injuries. A third man was also taken to a hospital.

Officers urge anyone with information about the case to call 202-727-9099 or use their anonymous tip line by sending a text message to 50411.