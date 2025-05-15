Here's the Sunday Night Football schedule in the 2025 NFL season

Sunday Night Football is back on NBC and Peacock in 2025.

The NFL on Wednesday released the 2025 regular-season schedule, which includes 21 Sunday Night Football broadcasts across the 18-week campaign.

The new season kicks off with a special SNF broadcast as the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles will unveil their Super Bowl 59 banner at Lincoln Financial Field before battling the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4.

A few days later, two of the game's elite quarterbacks will meet as two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit reigning MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to close out of the first Sunday slate of the season.

In Week 3, Russell Wilson will make his home debut with the New York Giants, who welcome in the three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will then host the Detroit Lions in a Week 6 heavyweight showdown. And, in a matchup of last season's top two teams in the NFC, the Lions will visit the Eagles in Week 11.

In addition to the Cowboys-Eagles season opener, the 2025 SNF schedule features two other special broadcasts. The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Ravens for an AFC North showdown on Thanksgiving in Week 13. Then, in Week 17, a Saturday game will air exclusively on Peacock, with the matchup still TBD.

SNF will broadcast the regular-season finale in Week 18, but that matchup is also TBD. Typically, a game that has some sort of playoff implications is flexed into that spot.

Here's a look at the full SNF schedule (* = subject to flex scheduling):