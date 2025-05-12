List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, May 12-18

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s free to subscribe!

WorldPride Washington DC officially begins on Saturday, kicking off a three-week celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community in the capital and around the globe.

Trans Pride Washington DC, set for Saturday, is among the first major events. DC Latinx Pride will start hosting gatherings and events on Sunday. You can find a full list of events on the WorldPride DC website.

The biggest weekend of WorldPride will be June 6-8, featuring the pride parade, post-parade concerts with Cynthia Erivo and DOECHII, 17th Street Block Party and downtown street festival, which are all free. J. Lo, Troye Sivan, RuPaul and Rita Ora are also set to perform at the World Pride Music Festival on the RFK Festival Grounds that weekend.

Until then, switch up your commuting routine as Bike to Work Day returns this Thursday. Cyclists can pick up freebies and catch up with fellow commuters at more than 100 pit stops in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Make sure to register for a chance to get a free T-shirt.

Many pit stops will offer refreshments, including The Wharf, Georgetown Waterfront Park and National Harbor. Montgomery County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Alexandria all announced plans to give away refreshments.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

CiNoMatic - “Mamma Mia!”: Weds., Alethia Tanner Park, free

Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton: Weds., doors at 7 p.m., 9:30 Club, $90.45+

Malcolm X Lives! with special tribute and performance by The Last Poets: Weds., doors at 6 p.m., Black Cat, $35 (advance) or $40 (day-of)

Mystics home opener: Fri., 7:30 p.m., CareFirst Arena in Southeast D.C., $21+

My Body My Festival: Fri., Union Stage, $30.40 (advance)/$56.40 (day-of) and Sat., Black Cat, $25 (advance)/$30 (day-of)

Bourbon and Bluegrass: Sat. and Sun., President Lincoln’s Cottage in Northwest D.C., $55.20+ for adults (free for kids 6 and under)

Trans Pride Washington DC: Sat., 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., location shared after RSVP, free

Bloomingdale Community Day: Sat., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crispus Attucks Park, free

Jazz at The Kreeger - Martucci / Balbed Quintet: Sat., 3 p.m., The Kreeger Museum, $35

Fiesta Asia: Sat., downtown D.C., free

Anacostia River Festival: Sat., 1-6 p.m., 11th Street Bridge Park, free

“Freedom to Be Monument” installation and celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free (location provided after RSVP)

Brookland House and Garden Tour: Sun., noon to 5 p.m., Northeast D.C., $30-$35

DC Defenders vs. Arlington Renegades: Sun., noon, Audi Field, $25

Palisades Pride Street Party!: Sun., 5-7 p.m., Macomb Street and Carolina Place NW, free

The Future Scene: The lottery for the National Gallery of Art’s first Jazz in the Garden show of the season is open from Monday, May 12 at 10 a.m. to Friday, May 16 at noon.

What to do in Maryland

The Big Bounce America - World’s Largest Bounce House: May 10 to 25, Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, $32-$45

The Goombay GLOW Hike & Bon Fire: Mon., 6:30-10 p.m., Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, $25

Preakness Stakes 150: Sat., Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore

WaterFest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maydale Nature Classroom in Colesville, free

Elena James Oysterfest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chevy Chase, $60.54+

Concert - Ben Folds with the Howard County Youth Orchestra: Sun., doors 6:30 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, $32.50+

What to do in Virginia

MoCA on the Move at Met Park: Thursdays through June 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Metropolitan Park in Arlington, free

Rosslyn Cinema - “Twisters”: Thurs., 6-9:30 p.m., Central Place Plaza in Rosslyn, free

Lincoln Strawberry Festival: Fri. to Sun., Wegmeyer Farms in Lincoln, $16.18 (free for kids aged 2 and under)

Lucketts Spring Vintage Market: Fri. to Sun., Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville, $23.18+

Loudoun Farm Tour: Sat. and Sun., Loudoun County, free

Well Ray Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria’s Del Ray, free

Old Town Festival of Speed & Style: Sun., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old Town Alexandria, free

Arlington Palooza: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lubber Run Community Center, free

McLean Day: Sat., Lewinsville Park, free admission

Mount Vernon Spring Wine Festival: Fri., Sat. and Sun., Mount Vernon, $50-$61

