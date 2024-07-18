Gun violence

Young child wounded, 2 men killed in Southeast DC quadruple shooting

Two adults have died, and a child and another adult were injured and taken to hospitals after a shooting at 22nd Street and Alabama Avenue SE

By Carissa DiMargo

  • Three adults and a young child were shot in Southeast D.C. shortly before midday Thursday.
  • Two of the adults are dead at the scene, police said.
Four people were shot in Southeast D.C. late Thursday morning, including a young child, police said.

Someone called 911 shortly before 11:30 a.m. to report the shooting. D.C. Fire & EMS and police officers responded to 22nd Street and Alabama Avenue SE.

Two of the victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured girl and a fourth victim, a man, were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A medevac helicopter was called to rush the victims to a hospital.

No information was immediately available on what may have led to the shooting.

Police cordoned off the area. They said they were looking for three suspects and shared photos of two cars they are looking for in connection to the shooting, a white sedan and a blue Dodge Charger.

The area where the shooting occurred is near Suitland Parkway, about a mile east of the Congress Heights Metro station.

Alabama Avenue SE was shut down between 21st and 24th streets. 22nd Street SE was shut down between Alabama Avenue and Savannah Terrace SE.

