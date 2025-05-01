Police search for suspect in smash and grab at Silver Spring business

The search is on for the man who smashed his way into a Silver Spring smoke shop over the weekend.

Montgomery County police say it happened early Sunday morning on Fenton Street, and security cameras caught the whole thing.

The suspect can be seen crashing through the glass door around 3:30 a.m. and making a b-line for the glass display case. The suspect busted out the glass top of a display case and took $1,000 worth of merchandise in just a few seconds, also climbing over the counter to take a few things off the shelves before bolting out the way he came in.

Days later, the store owner was still too shaken up for an on-camera interview, but he shared a cellphone video that he took of the aftermath. Broken glass could be seen everywhere, and over $1,000 in THC and vape cartridges gone.

Wednesday, posters covered the display case as he tries to figure out the cost to replace it — a big hit for a small business during an already tough time.

The video of the break in is not sitting well with neighboring business owners like Danie Paul. He has a business space upstairs, and he said it’s tough to watch someone steal from a member of their close community.

“Good people, great people, everyone here is, you know, this is an East African community, heavy,” he said. “A lot of East African business owners on this particular block, and everyone’s friendly and polite. There’s no need to steal or break in.”

Police describe the suspect as about 5’8” with a skinny to medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes with a gray duffel bag.

And while the search continues, paul has message for the suspect:

“Get a job.”

Investigators are asking for help finding the suspect and are asking anyone who knows who he is or anything detectives can use to call Montgomery County police.