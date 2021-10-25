US Attorney Dismisses 1 of 2 Murder Charges Against DC Man

A suspect in two homicides at two gas stations a year apart faced two murder charges when he went before a D.C. Superior Court magistrate judge Monday, but one of those counts was dismissed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

D.C. police arrested and charged 24-year-old Javon Duckwilder with killing a man at a gas station Saturday night in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Accordint to court documents, Duckwilder was recorded by a surveillance camera getting into a dispute with 23-year-old Juwan Smith. Duckwilder is seen pulling out a gun and firing at Smith, the documents say. Investigators can see in the same video a muzzle flash coming from Smith.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police say they found a 9mm shell casing where smith collapsed but did not find a gun. A number of people surrounded Smith after he was shot, but there is no clear video showing someone removing a pistol, police say.

After police arrested Duckwilder a few blocks from the gas station, they questioned him and also charged him with the October 2020 murder of Alexander Nwogu at a gas station on Connecticut Avenue and Fessenden Street in Northwest.

Nwogo was a recent graduate of Virginia Tech and was about to start a new job at Ernst & Young.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office dropped that murder charge Monday and says that investigation is ongoing.