Suspect in Weekend Slaying in SE DC Also Charged in 2020 Homicide

The suspect in a fatal shooting Saturday in Southeast D.C. was charged in two homicides, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Juwan Smith, 23, was taken to a hospital where he died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Javon Duckwilder, 24, of Southeast D.C. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

As a result of the investigation, Duckwilder was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Alexander Nwogu, police said. Nwogu was found shot about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 5, 2020, outside a gas station in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW.

Saturday’s homicide took place in the same block of Alabama Avenue SE as a homicide on Oct. 17. Danielle Stuckey, 27, was stabbed to death that evening. Tywan Morris, 26, of Southeast D.C. was charged with second-degree murder.