Uber driver, passengers dodge gunfire in DC: ‘This is supposed to be my head'

Video captured the terrifying moments an Uber driver and two passengers were caught in a shootout early Sunday in Northwest D.C. They were uninjured, though bullets flew through the windshield.

The shooting happened in an alley called Saint Matthews Court, near Rhode Island Avenue NW. It's just outside the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, near office buildings and popular nightclubs downtown.

Omar Al Faraji was working as an Uber driver and had just picked up two passengers when a barrage of gunfire erupted around his car. His dashcam footage captured the moment when he and his passengers heard the shots and ducked for cover.

Video shows that when the shots initially go off, Faraji looks right and left, briefly searching for the cause of the nonstop shooting. Then he crouches down toward the front passenger seat. His passenger on the left dips down and clutches the other passenger. Then they grab their stuff, leave the car and run, staying close to the ground.

After the seconds of gunfire, Faraji grasps at where a bullet narrowly missed his head. He looks at a car on his left, where someone gets in and drives away.

From his rear camera, a car can be seen abruptly stopping and hitting a trashcan. Sirens are heard in the background.

Faraji showed News4 where his windshield was hit with two bullets.

“This is supposed to be my head, if I didn’t bend down or lay down," he said, pointing at the bullet holes.

Omar Al Faraji shows how he ducked during the gunfire.

One bullet hit the left side of his seat, went through the headrest, sailed through a backseat headrest and exited through the back of the car.

No one inside the Uber was hit by bullets, but Faraji said doctors removed 15 pieces of glass from his skin. The glass shattered and fell on him when the bullets pierced the car.

Faraji shows where the two bullets hit his windshield.

Faraji said he's unsure if wants to continue being an Uber driver.

“To be honest, I’m scared to even go inside car," he said.

He immigrated from Iraq to find a safer place to live.

Police said Faraji and his passengers were not the intended targets.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.