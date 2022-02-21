transportation

Two of Metro's Major Twitter Accounts Hacked

Two of Metro's main Twitter accounts were hacked, the transit agency said early Monday.

The accounts @WMATA and @MetrorailInfo were involved in the hack, Metro said.

The transit agency said that "obscene posts were made that do not represent Metro’s organization or culture."

The posts have been removed from the @WMATA Twitter account. Shortly after 6 a.m., it was displaying multiple modules bearing the message "This Tweet is unavailable."

However, Metro appeared still to be working on locking down the other affected account.

Metro said they will secure their account.

"We are working to understand who may be responsible for this breach," Metro said.

