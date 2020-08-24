Two Men Charged in the Shooting of Three PGPD Officers

Two D.C.-area men are facing charges in the shooting of three Prince George's County police officers on Sunday night.

The suspects have been charged with three accounts of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a handgun in a commission of a felony, said Major Brian Reilly, Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division.

The officers were "ambushed" and shot while responding to a home invasion call, police said. A young father was among the injured, but all three officers are expected to recover.

The first officer arrived at the scene for a home invasion call in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace around 6:35 p.m. after a woman called 911.

When he arrived, the police officer noticed two men and engaged in a conversation with them. Those two men quickly opened fire and shot the officer in the chest, the leg and the arm, said interim Police Chief Hector Velez.

The officer ducked behind the car door and asked for backup as the two men who shot the officer got in a car and fled. When the additional police officers arrived at the scene to render aid, the two men drove back and fired gunshots at the officers. The officers returned gunfire, Velez said.

The men then crashed their vehicle into a tree and officers were able to arrest them. The two suspects sustained injuries related to the accident, but not the gunfire, Velez said.

The officers sustained different degrees of injuries. A second officer was shot in the back and the third in the foot.

"The first officer who who was shot responded incredibly well under the pressure," Velez said. The officer started to perform self care and called his father, who is a veteran of the police force.

Two officers have been released from Prince George's Hospital Center, and a third went through a successful surgery.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that one officer spoke to her after the shooting on Sunday night.

"He lay there, he's waiting to go into surgery and his concern was not for himself. But he was so shaken and he said, 'I just hope this doesn't hold me back. I love this community and I want to continue in this job,'" she recounted.