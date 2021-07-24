Two Loudoun County Teens Missing

Two teens from Sterling, Virginia, went missing Thursday night in Loudoun County, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin A. Lara, 16, and Yanira G. Vidal,15, were last seen in Leesburg and were reported missing Thursday night.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said they left their homes voluntarily.

Justin was wearing black pants and white shirt and Adidas shoes. He was carrying a dark green North Face backpack filled with clothes.

Yanira was wearing a pair of ripped blue jeans and a black T-shirt, and she wears glasses.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to call their office if they have any information.