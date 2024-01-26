Silver Spring

Two injured in shooting in downtown Silver Spring

The shooting took place just before midnight on Thursday

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in downtown Silver Spring, Montgomery County Police said.

Offices in the third district responded to a call about the shooting just before midnight.

When they arrived at the intersection of Colesville Road and Second Avenue, near the Silver Spring Transit Center, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

No one has been arrested for the shooting, and no description of a suspect was immediately shared.

gun violence Oct 24, 2023

Man killed, 2 hurt in Silver Spring shooting; one person in custody

Silver Spring Nov 9, 2023

Silver Spring woman celebrates 107th birthday

Thanksgiving Nov 19, 2023

Hundreds of refugees enjoy first Thanksgiving dinner in Silver Spring

This article tagged under:

Silver SpringMarylandMontgomery County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us