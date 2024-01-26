Two injured in shooting in downtown Silver Spring

Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in downtown Silver Spring, Montgomery County Police said.

Offices in the third district responded to a call about the shooting just before midnight.

When they arrived at the intersection of Colesville Road and Second Avenue, near the Silver Spring Transit Center, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

No one has been arrested for the shooting, and no description of a suspect was immediately shared.