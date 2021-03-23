Two Girls, 13 and 15, Accused of Deadly Armed Carjacking in Southeast DC, Sources Say

A man was killed Tuesday after two teens allegedly attempted to steal his car and then crashed in Southeast D.C., law enforcement sources confirm to News4's Shomari Stone.
D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a crash on the 1200 block Van Street in Southeast around 4:45 p.m.
A car had crashed and flipped over near Nationals Park, and the victim, a man, landed on the sidewalk. He suffered critical, life threatening injuries and later died, police said.
Two girls, one 15 and the other 13 years old, were accused of an armed carjacking, law enforcement sources said.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.