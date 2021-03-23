Two Girls, 13 and 15, Accused of Deadly Armed Carjacking in Southeast DC, Sources Say

A man was killed Tuesday after two teens allegedly attempted to steal his car and then crashed in Southeast D.C., law enforcement sources confirm to News4's Shomari Stone.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a crash on the 1200 block Van Street in Southeast around 4:45 p.m.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

EXCLUSIVE: Law enforcement sources tell me 2 teenage girls, ages 13 & 15, are accused of an armed car jacking in SE Washington, DC. The car crashed & flipped over near Nats Park. The victim landed on the sidewalk & died at a hospital. Police arrested 2 suspects: @nbcwashington. pic.twitter.com/S5sqKE5gKc — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) March 24, 2021

Crash with vehicle overturned 1200 block Van St SE. vehicle on its side. No entrapment. #DCsBravest have 1 victim with critical life threatening injuries and are assessing 2 additional patients. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 23, 2021

A car had crashed and flipped over near Nationals Park, and the victim, a man, landed on the sidewalk. He suffered critical, life threatening injuries and later died, police said.

Two girls, one 15 and the other 13 years old, were accused of an armed carjacking, law enforcement sources said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.