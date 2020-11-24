Tuskegee Airmen

Tuskegee Airman Dies on 100th Birthday

By NBCWashington Staff

Walter Robinson Sr. waves to people driving by his house to celebrate his 100th birthday.
NBCWashington

Tuskegee Airman and longtime D.C. resident Walter Robinson Sr. passed away on his 100th birthday Monday.

On Sunday, friends and family held a birthday celebration outside his home in Northeast D.C.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

Peter Newsham 1 hour ago

Prince William County Hires DC Police Chief Peter Newsham

fox news 2 hours ago

Fox News, Family of Slain DNC Staffer Seth Rich Settle Suit

Born and raised in Baltimore, he married his high school sweetheart, then enrolled in the Tuskegee Institute where he earned his pilot's license.

The family moved to D.C. in 1959.

Robinson worked at the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years until his retirement.

In 2007, President George W. Bush awarded him the Tuskegee Airmen Congressional Gold Medal.

This article tagged under:

Tuskegee AirmenWalter Robinson Sr.
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us