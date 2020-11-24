Tuskegee Airman Dies on 100th Birthday

Tuskegee Airman and longtime D.C. resident Walter Robinson Sr. passed away on his 100th birthday Monday.

On Sunday, friends and family held a birthday celebration outside his home in Northeast D.C.

Born and raised in Baltimore, he married his high school sweetheart, then enrolled in the Tuskegee Institute where he earned his pilot's license.

The family moved to D.C. in 1959.

Robinson worked at the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years until his retirement.

In 2007, President George W. Bush awarded him the Tuskegee Airmen Congressional Gold Medal.