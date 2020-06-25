Trump Requests Toppled Confederate Statue Put Back Up in DC

President Donald Trump personally requested that a statue of a Confederate general that was toppled and set on fire be put back up in a Washington, D.C. park.

Trump called Interior Sec. David Bernhardt and asked the Park Service to restore a statue of Brigadier General Albert Pike, two sources told NBC News.

Two sources tell NBC News that Pres. Trump personally called Interior Sec. Bernhardt and asked the Park Service to put back up the statue of Gen. Albert Pike – Washington, D.C.’s only outdoor Confederate statue, which protesters tore down and set on fire the night of Juneteenth. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 24, 2020

Protesters surrounded D.C.'s only outdoor statue of a Confederate on Friday, the night of Juneteenth. They wrapped ropes around the statue and pulled until it fell. Then, the statue was set on fire.

D.C. police officers were standing nearby as protesters took down the statue, which is on federal land and under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service and U.S. Park Police.

The Pike statue, dedicated in 1901, has been a source of controversy over the years. The former Confederate general was also a longtime influential leader of the Freemasons, who revere Pike. It was built at the request of Masons, who successfully lobbied Congress to grant them land for the statue as long as Pike would be depicted in civilian, not military, clothing.

D.C. officials have been trying to remove the statue for years. The D.C. Council said it first called for its removal in 1992. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced multiple bills in Congress to get it removed, but each has stalled.

Norton and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the statue should be removed through legislation, not vandalism. But they had not called for the statue to be restored.

Trump has been troubled as protesters take down numerous statues of Confederate generals and other figures throughout the nation and promised executive action this week to address it.

The federal government on Wednesday had activated 400 D.C. National Guard members to be on standby, ready to help protect statues if protesters target them again.