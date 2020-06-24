Washington DC

Eleanor Holmes Norton Calls for Removal of Andrew Jackson Statue

By Gina Cook

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton says she plans to introduce a bill to remove the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park.

"The statue of slave owner Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, a former slave market, adds insult to injury," Norton tweeted Wednesday night. "It’s well past time we move on from this painful chapter in our nation’s capital. I am introducing a bill to move the Jackson statue to a museum."

Protesters attempted to bring down the statue Monday night, some of them climbing on top of it and tying ropes around the sculpture of Jackson on a horse. Someone spray painted "Killer" on the base of the statue.

U.S. Park Police officers with batons and protective shields moved the crowd back. The federal law enforcement officers used pepper spray, the National Park Service confirmed.

