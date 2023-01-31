Trial Begins in Killing of Alexandria Woman With Down Syndrome

The father of an Alexandria, Virginia, woman with Down syndrome gave tearful testimony Tuesday in the trial of her accused killer.

Excell Jones described how he found his daughter, 23-year-old Melia Jones, dead at the Mason at Van Dorn apartment building in December 2021. She had started living on her own for the first time shortly before her death.

He and his wife went to check on Melia after their texts went unanswered. When they arrived, they found her fourth-floor apartment ransacked and her body on the bedroom floor.

“She was wrapped in a blanket, and she was face down and I turned her over and took the blanket off, there was a plastic bag over her head …and a shirt around her neck,” Excell Jones testified. “I took the bag off of her head and touched the side of her neck to see if here was a pulse...she was cold to the touch."

Prosecutors said an exhaustive police investigation led them to defendant David Cunningham, who lived just down the hall from the victim. He is accused of second-degree murder and sexual assault.

In opening statements, prosecutors said forensic evidence will show: a Lysol can lid in her apartment with Cunningham’s fingerprint, security camera video of the defendant wearing a red shirt the day of the murder and blood on the accused killer’s sandal that matches her DNA.

His defense attorneys accused police of overlooking other possible suspects and told jurors: “You will still have more questions than answers at the end of this trial. You’ll wonder about that unidentified male DNA under MJ’s fingernails.”

The autopsy showed Jones was strangled to death three days before her body was found.

Excell Jones said he crossed paths with Cunningham twice on the day he found his daughter’s body. In one instance he said Cunningham was walking down the hall, saw the police presence and in a loud voice said, “Oh snap…what happened here?” then continued on to his apartment.

During the investigation, Cunningham admitted to what he described as a consensual sexual relationship with the victim.

The trial is expected to last eight to 10 days. If convicted, Cunningham faces a mandatory life prison sentence.