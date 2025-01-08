‘Treacherous': DC urges people to seek shelter during frigid weather

D.C. officials are urging people experiencing homelessness to go to shelters amid this week's dangerously cold temperatures.

Tent encampments covered with snow could be spotted throughout the city after Monday's snow storm.

About 1,400 people stayed in the city's shelters Tuesday night, officials said.

"You kind of, like, make the best of it, and you do what you have to do to survive," said Eban Nimblett, who has been experiencing homelessness for more than three years. "Me and other people in our situation, we try to comfort up and just stay whole."

Nimblett, who spoke to News4 at one of D.C.'s day centers, described what it's like living on the streets when it's dangerously cold outside.

"Treacherous, treacherous. It's like you wandering. You might end up at Union Station or riding the buses or the subway or just kind of wander out, just looking for a place to actually, you know, to huddle up and keep warm," Nimblett said.

D.C. officials say the city has enough space in its shelters, but convincing people to take advantage of them is often difficult.

"It's very important that people understand how dangerous hypothermia can be," Rachel Pierre, an administrator for the D.C. Family Services Administration, told News4.

"For people who won't come out in the cold, we have outreach, checking on them, distributing warming items, hand warmers, socks, dry shoes, blankets, as many blankets as they want, as many blankets as they need, as many sometimes tarps, if that's their request," Pierre said.

She said the city continues to check on those that refuse to come to a shelter in case they change their minds.

The day center where News4 met Nimblett is blocks away from the White House and offers meals, hot showers and medical services.

"Once I learned about this place, I kind of fell in love with the people here, and they got to know me and they have the doctor here, they have laundry, a place to take a shower, they feed. You can sit in, watch TV, keep warm," he said.

If you see someone you think might need help you can call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311. D.C.'s hypothermia vans operate 24 hours a day.

For more information on the city's cold weather resources, including shelter locations, go here.