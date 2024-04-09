Virginia governor strikes extra funding for Metro

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin amended his proposed budget to put more of the responsibility to close Metro’s budget gap on Northern Virginia.

What was thought to be a pledge of extra funding from Richmond for Metro essentially was taken back.

“Not shocked but disappointed,” said Northern Virginia Transportation Commission Chair and Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti.

In the past, Metro talked about cuts like closing stations and longer wait times.

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission says it has the funding for Metro for now, but it says sending the money will mean that reserve funds for other transportation projects down the line will dry up in about a year. Then taxpayers may be asked to pay more.

“We might have to go back to our residents and say we need an additional investment, which all of the localities are investing more in Metro, and all of them are asking for more from our residents this year,” de Ferranti said. “So, I don’t think that’s smart economic policy to have this drive an additional ask in about 12-18 months.”

In the meantime, the commission says projects like a second entrance to the Crystal City and Ballston Metro stations likely will have to be delayed. Bike and road projects could be delayed, as well.

Metro GM Randy Clarke was optimistic about extra funding just a few weeks ago but knew nothing was set in stone.

“Budgets still have to get approved, and until they’re inked, they don’t exist,” he said.

Lawmakers in Richmond still have to take a final vote on the governor’s budget, so this could change again.

Sources with direct knowledge of the budget plan said the extra Metro funding from Richmond likely would have been included if an arena deal to move the Washington Capitals and Wizards to Alexandria also was approved.