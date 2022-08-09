crash

Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington

MD-210, also known as Indian Head Highway, is considered a notoriously dangerous highway, and more than three dozen fatal crashes have been reported in the last 11 years

By Sophia Barnes

A truck crash has shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

All lanes of MD-210 are blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said.

Expect MD-210 to be closed between Palmer Road and Livingston Road until about 2 p.m., Prince George's County Fire and EMS said. Northbound and southbound lanes are impacted.

Traffic has ground to a halt and officials say “clean-up and recovery operations” are underway. Delays are building.

Downed wires were also blocking lanes, our partners at WTOP said.

Information on potential injuries was not immediately available.

MD-210 is considered a notoriously dangerous highway, and more than three dozen fatal crashes have been reported in the last 11 years, News4 reported.

The road runs from Charles County to the Capital Beltway.

Stay with News4 and First4 Traffic for more on this developing story.

