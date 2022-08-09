Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington

A truck crash has shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

All lanes of MD-210 are blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said.

Expect MD-210 to be closed between Palmer Road and Livingston Road until about 2 p.m., Prince George's County Fire and EMS said. Northbound and southbound lanes are impacted.

Traffic has ground to a halt and officials say “clean-up and recovery operations” are underway. Delays are building.

Downed wires were also blocking lanes, our partners at WTOP said.

Information on potential injuries was not immediately available.

MD-210 is considered a notoriously dangerous highway, and more than three dozen fatal crashes have been reported in the last 11 years, News4 reported.

The road runs from Charles County to the Capital Beltway.

