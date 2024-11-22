Thanksgiving travel: Best and worst times to drive, plus tips if you're flying

More than 1.5 million D.C.-area residents are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. The majority of those travelers will be hitting the road, according to AAA.

"Travelers should expect — and plan for — both the roadways and airports to be as busy as ever in our region, reflecting the continued desire to get away that AAA and the tourism industry have seen throughout this year,” Ragina Cooper Ali, a spokeswoman for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said in a news release.

Best and worst times to drive for Thanksgiving travel

Thanksgiving itself is actually the best day to be on the roads. AAA said it expects light traffic on Thursday.

But if you're not traveling on the day itself:

Heading out Monday? Try to leave before 11 a.m. to avoid major traffic.

Leaving Tuesday or Wednesday? If you have to drive on one of those days, the best time to hit the road is before 10 a.m.

AAA anticipates the worst times to drive will be:

Monday, Nov. 25: 1-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 1-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27: 1-5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29: 7-10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30: 4-8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1: 12-6 p.m.

The best times to make the return trip include:

Friday, Nov. 29 after 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 before 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1 before 1 p.m.

Thanksgiving travel info for drivers in Maryland:

Drivers on Maryland’s highways should expect peak congestion between Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 1 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 before 3 to 6 p.m. Officials are encouraging drivers to travel during off-peak hours, if possible.

The Maryland State Highway Administration will suspend lane closures for non-emergency roadwork from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m.

Planning to cross the Bay Bridge? Here are the best times to avoid peak congestion:

Eastbound:

Tuesday, Nov. 26 – before noon or after 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 – before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28 – before 10 a.m. or after 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29 – before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 – before 11 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1 – before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Westbound:

Wednesday, Nov. 27 – before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28 – before 11 a.m. or after 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 – before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1 – before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving travel info for drivers in Virginia:

To help ease traffic, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is suspending many highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads starting Wednesday, Nov. 27 at noon until Monday, Dec. 2 at noon.

VDOT expects the heaviest congestion on Tuesday from mid-morning through that evening; throughout the day Wednesday, and on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, with pockets of congestion on Saturday near shopping destinations.

Drivers can check VDOT's travel trends map to see estimated peak travel times on Virginia interstates.

Lower gas prices

Gas prices are lower this season compared to 2023, AAA said. The national average last Thanksgiving Day was $3.26.

Falling oil prices could help push the national average below $3 a gallon for the first time since 2021, and that could happen before drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

Tips for Thanksgiving airport travel

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for what is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record. The TSA expects to screen 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Dec. 2.

More than 92,000 D.C.-area travelers will take to the skies — a jump of nearly 5% over last year, AAA said.

The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and that following Sunday are expected to be the busiest days at the airports.

Here are a few extra tips to remember before you face the airport crowds:

Take advantage of public transit. All three of the region's airports have rail stations.

If you drive, reserve a parking spot in advance. Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport require parking reservations to be made at least 12 hours in advance.

Even if signs say the parking lots are full, you can still get in if you have a reserved space.

Arrive early and prepare for long wait times in the security line. The free TSA app provides real-time estimated wait times for security checkpoints across the country.

Know what's allowed in carry-on and checked luggage. The TSA app also answers those questions with an easy-to-use “Can I Bring” tool.

Planning to take a Thanksgiving dish on the plane? Solid items like baked goods, meats, stuffing, casseroles, fruits and vegetables can go through a TSA checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it — and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces — then it should go in a checked bag.

Some examples of food and drink items that can't go in a carry-on include: cranberry sauce, gravy, canned fruits, canned vegetables, preserves, jams, jellies, wine, champagne and apple cider.