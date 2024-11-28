Storm Team4

Thanksgiving weather: Wet morning in the DC area before big cooldown

Expect on-and-off showers early on Thanksgiving Day

By Amelia Draper, Storm Team4 Meteorologist and NBC Washington Staff

After a wet Thanksgiving morning in the Washington, D.C., area, Storm Team4 is tracking a big cooldown.

On-and-off rain showers could drop about a half-inch of rain. Prepare for soggy conditions if you’re running a turkey trot or doing last-minute shopping.

Showers are expected to end by about 10 a.m. to noon. Some sunshine could peek out before Thanksgiving ends, and high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

The storm affecting D.C., Maryland and Virginia is dumping rain throughout the northeast – there’s even snow in the forecast for upstate New York and parts of New England, NBC News reports. But the capital region will avoid the most disruptive weather.

Weather radar

Wintry temps coming soon

Breezy winds will close out the holiday before cold aid spills in overnight.

Black Friday shoppers should bundle up. Temps are set to max out close to 50°.

It will be really cold on Saturday and into the first week of December with highs in the 30s and 40s wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

