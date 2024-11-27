What's open on Thanksgiving Day 2024 in DC? Museums, skating and more things to do

Cooking, watching football and maybe a Turkey Trot are the greatest hits in terms of Thanksgiving Day activities. But if you want to switch up your routine, the Washington, D.C., area has plenty of options.

Museums, the National Zoo, holiday light displays, skating rinks and more things to do are open in the D.C. area on Thanksgiving Day.

Here’s a look at what’s open on Thanksgiving Day.

Things to do on Thanksgiving Day 2024 in D.C.

Smithsonian museums: The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), Natural History Museum, American Art Museum/Portrait Gallery and other Smithsonian museums are open on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. In fact, Turkey Day and the day after can be pretty busy.

Note that the NMAAHC and Air and Space Museum on the National Mall require you to reserve free passes. Here’s the list of hours for all museums.

U.S. Botanic Garden: The garden’s Seasons Greenings holiday display will debut on Thanksgiving. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Zoo: The Smithsonian's zoo is also open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Free passes are required.

Other museums: The National Gallery of Art, including the popular, temporary impressionism exhibit, is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ARTECHOUSE is running an ASMR-inspired holiday special called “Tingle Bells.” And the Mansion on O Street will be open to explore (advanced tickets recommended). Other options include the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the White House Visitor Center.

Holiday lights: Displays open on Thursday include The Winter Walk of Lights at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, Virginia, and the drive-through display at the Bull Run Festival of Lights. See more in our holiday lights roundup.

Ice skating: Check out the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden rink, The Wharf’s ice rink and the Washington Harbour rink on the Georgetown waterfront in D.C.

Other options include Rockville Town Square and Silver Spring’s Veterans Plaza in Maryland, or Westpost Outdoor Ice Skating at National Landing in Arlington. In Alexandria, The Winter Village at Cameron Run skating rink opens Friday.

National Parks: While some facilities may be closed, you can still explore many parks. The National Mall will be open to explore. Great Falls will be open from 7 a.m. to sunset.

