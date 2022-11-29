Blue Line Service Resumes After Small Fire at Pentagon City Metro Station Causes Smoke in Tunnel

Metro said normal Blue Line service has resumed after a small fire Tuesday afternoon at the Pentagon City station in Arlington, Virginia. However, riders should continue to expect delays in both directions, Metro said about 3 p.m.

Arlington County Fire & Rescue was called to the station at 1250 S. Hayes Street about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday for the report of smoke in the station and the tunnel. Firefighters found a small fire in the station near the platform, along track 1.

The fire has been extinguished, but due to smoke in the station and tunnel, Blue Line service was briefly suspended between Reagan Washington National Airport and Arlington Cemetery. Trains then single-tracked for a short time before regular service was restored.

The Pentagon City station was temporarily closed, but it has since reopened.

The fire department said the cause was smoldering trash or debris near the track. No one was injured, fire officials said.

UPDATED: Blue Line Delay: Pentagon City station has re-opened. Trains are no longer bypassing the station. Expect residual delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) November 29, 2022