Plans to redevelop DC's Union Station take another step forward

Big plans are in the works to reshape D.C.'s iconic train station, and they've just taken another step forward.

The project could include a reconstructed rail yard, a modernized train hall and concourse, an underground garage and pick-up/drop-off area, integration with bus facilities on the planned H Street deck, and better connectivity with the train hall.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) announced Thursday that a key piece of the process has been completed: the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision. That officially allows the project to move forward

Renderings depict what the station could look like in the years ahead, showing futuristic soaring ceilings, elevated windows akin to skylights, and glass walls that would allow travelers in the station to see the platforms and trains.

BBB/Grimshaw Architects Rendering courtesy of BBB/Grimshaw Architects

The FRA says the project would take about 13 years and would cost about $8.8 billion but is not currently funded. The project's sponsor, the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, will need to identify funding sources and develop a funding plan. In addition, the U.S. Department of Transportation is looking at federal grant opportunities and regional partnerships to help, the FRA said.

Several agencies have a hand in ownership of Union Station, including the federal government, so it's been a bit of a challenge to get everyone on the same page. However, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has made it one of her top priorities to revitalize the space.

Union Station serves as a major transportation hub for the D.C. area and is used by passengers traveling on Amtrak, MARC, VRE, Metro and Greyhound.