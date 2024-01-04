NTSB to release final report in 2021 Metro derailment that sidelined 7000-series cars for months

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is set to release its final report from its investigation of the October 2021 Metro derailment that forced frightened passengers to evacuate via a dark tunnel and sidelined 7000-series rail cars for months.

The investigation has been in the works since shortly after a Blue Line train carrying nearly 200 passengers derailed as it headed toward the Arlington Cemetery station.

No one was seriously hurt, but the NTSB handed down harsh criticism in the aftermath.

“The potential for fatalities and serious injuries was significant,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. “This could have resulted in a catastrophic event.”

Shortly after the derailment, the transit agency pulled its 7000-series railcars out of service while they tried to figure out what went wrong. Those cars are Metro's newest, making up more than half of its fleet.

Safety inspections and work to ensure the newer railcars are safe continue to affect Metro service more than two years later.

The NTSB revealed new details on the incident in February 2023. The train actually derailed and rerailed itself three times that day before finally coming to a complete stop outside the Arlington Cemetery station in Northern Virginia.

An image shows one Metro railcar appearing higher than the others on the train that derailed, which the NTSB describes as “vertical car body disturbance.” In another picture, the same train is seen running its wheels on the ground and kicking up dust.

The National Transportation Safety Board released new details from its investigation of the Metro derailment outside the Arlington Cemetery Station in October 2021. Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss breaks it down.

A lot of attention has been paid to the amount of force used to press wheels together on the 7000-series train cars. The wheels on the 7000-series had been moving outward.

Work underway to replace wheels on Metro's 7000-series train cars

Metro announced last month that it's begun replacing wheels on all 7000-series cars. It's a time-consuming process, requiring 72 hours of work on each pair of cars, followed by 30 hours of inspections, according to a press release.

Repressing the wheels on 748 train cars is estimated to cost $55 million.

“It will take an extensive amount of work over the next few years, but as we begin to have more 7K’s available, customers will begin to see even more improvements in reliability and service," Metro's General Manager Randy Clarke said.

Metro developed a plan to press wheels on the 7000-series cars at a higher standard after analyzing an NTSB technical report, the release said.

That report cited “engineering experts who identified a technical issue – microslip due to reduction in contact pressure – as a factor in the 7K wheel migration issue,” the release said.

The number of 7000-series trains on Metro's tracks is limited while the repressing work moves forward. Meanwhile, Metro continues to use its "oldest, least reliable railcars" to get passengers around.

Safety concerns and slowdowns hindered Metro’s efforts to entice passengers back after the pandemic. Transit riders were waiting upwards of 20 minutes and sometimes up to 40 minutes for train service.

Metrorail ridership on weekdays is 55% below its pre-pandemic levels, according to Metro's latest report. Bus ridership and weekend ridership have rebounded more.