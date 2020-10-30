Montgomery County

Montgomery County to Double Number of Speed, Red Light Cameras

Montgomery County currently has 39 traffic cameras in play

By Melissa Mollet

071216 dc speed camera
NBC Washington

Drivers who speed or run a red light in Montgomery County could soon double their chances of getting ticketed.

NBC Washington’s news partners at WTOP report that Montgomery County announced plans to double the number of speed and red light cameras.

Currently, the county has 325 approved speed camera corridors and rotates 39 cameras within those areas, WTOP reports.

Transportation

Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.

Metro Oct 27

Metro Proposes 2 Metrorail Station Name Changes

Karon Hylton-Brown Oct 27

Family Blames Police for DC Man's Death in Scooter Crash; 6 Officers Hurt in Protest

The police department is looking into doubling the number of cameras. The new cameras could be installed as early as next year.

Since 2015, the county has generated nearly $100 million from its speed camera enforcement program.

Just last year, it brought in $12 million.

You can see all the areas approved for speed cameras here.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountySpeed Cameras
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us