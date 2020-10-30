Montgomery County to Double Number of Speed, Red Light Cameras

Drivers who speed or run a red light in Montgomery County could soon double their chances of getting ticketed.

NBC Washington’s news partners at WTOP report that Montgomery County announced plans to double the number of speed and red light cameras.

Currently, the county has 325 approved speed camera corridors and rotates 39 cameras within those areas, WTOP reports.

The police department is looking into doubling the number of cameras. The new cameras could be installed as early as next year.

Since 2015, the county has generated nearly $100 million from its speed camera enforcement program.

Just last year, it brought in $12 million.

You can see all the areas approved for speed cameras here.