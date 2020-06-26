Metro

Metro to Run Extra Trains for White House Fireworks Show

Metro is expecting fewer visitors to the National Mall than last year but warned that social distancing may not be possible at all times

By Andrea Swalec

DC Metro station generic
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Metro will operate extra trains and keep the system open late on July Fourth as the White House hosts a fireworks show despite concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. 

More frequent service on all Metrorail lines will start at 4 p.m. on July 4 to “accommodate the ‘Salute to America’ event on the National Mall,” Metro announced Friday. The system will run trains until all customers have been accommodated. 

Metro is expecting fewer visitors to the National Mall than last year but warned that social distancing may not be possible at all times. They urged riders to consider other means of transportation. 

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the event from the White House's South Lawn and the Ellipse. The president will deliver remarks and a ceremony will include music, military demonstrations and flyovers. The evening will culminate with a “spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall,” a statement from the White House said.

fireworks Jun 25

Celebrate July Fourth at Home, DC Mayor Says as White House Plans Fireworks

Metro Jun 22

Metro to Reopen Rail Stations, Add Bus Service as Region Reopens

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser asked residents to stay home and avoid crowds as moderate transmission of the virus continues. 

“We have largely flattened the curve but we have not eradicated the virus,” she said. 

This article tagged under:

MetrofireworksFourth of JulymetrorailD.C. fireworks
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us