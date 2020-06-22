Metro to Reopen Rail Stations, Add Bus Service as Region Reopens

Metro will inch closer to normal starting Sunday.

As the D.C. area moves into phase two of lifted coronavirus-related restrictions, Metro will reopen some rail stations and add bus service, officials announced Monday.

Twelve Metro rail stations will reopen Sunday, including the Smithsonian, Cleveland Park and College Park stations. Shuttle bus service will be added at the East Falls Church, Greensboro and McLean stations as platform reconstruction work continues.

Some Metro station entrances also will reopen, including at the Anacostia, Dupont Circle and Metro Center stations.

Starting Monday, June 29, an additional 136 trips will be added on 14 bus lines. Riders should continue to board via the back door.

Go here to see a full list of which stations will reopen and which bus lines will get additional service.

Metro said in a statement that the buses will be added “to provide more capacity and more frequent service as the region reopens.”

Many coronavirus-related precautions will continue, including “frequent cleaning of buses, trains and high-touch surfaces, rear-door boarding, supply conservation, and a requirement that all customers and employees wear face coverings or masks on all trains, buses and stations.”

General Manager Paul Wiedefeld has said Metro is in for a long recovery, with full service likely not fully restored until spring 2021.

