Metro Plans Year-Long, Gradual Recovery From Coronavirus Restrictions

Metro riders may not see service fully restored until spring 2021, but the WMATA is now making plans to gradually get trains and buses running more frequently.

News4's Adam Tuss has learned that officials are considering requiring all riders to wear face masks on buses and trains and applying social distancing measures.

But Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld says a lot of it these plans depend on how the region reacts in the coming months.

"What’s going to drive that, of course, is what happens on the social distancing side. What happens with businesses in terms of how they open, what they are doing with teleworking, altered hours or altered days for instance," Wiedefeld told News4.

He says Metro has stepped up cleaning and will start placing markings on trains and buses where people should stand. It's only expected about 20 people will be allowed on a rail car at one time. That's under one-fifth of capacity – typically, rail cars can carry well over 100 people.

Wiedefeld will brief the board this week on recovery plans.

The phased recovery effort focuses on protecting the health of customers and staff and will take about 12 months, Wiedefeld wrote in the Washington Post. He said 86 staff have already tested positive and many bus drivers have been forced to self-quarantine.