Metro fare evasion crackdown: Here's what to expect in DC

Fighting fare evasion is a top priority for Metro, which says riders who don’t pay cost the agency about $40 million per year.

Enhanced enforcement against Metro fare evasion began in D.C. on Monday, March 18. The new policies are part of the anti-crime legislation approved by the D.C. Council and signed by Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier this month.

Here’s what to expect

If you hop the Metrorail faregates or skip paying your bus fare, you may be stopped by police. If you don’t give your real name and address, you may be fined up to $100 or even arrested.

In Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion already was punishable with a fine of up to $100.

Prior to the passage of the new law, Metro Transit Police officers could approach someone who didn’t pay but were “unable to compel compliance,” Metro said in a statement. They could only ask the person to leave a train station or go back and pay.

The new law also increases the penalty for assaulting Metro employees, including bus drivers and Metrorail operators.

In the first two months of 2024, Metro has issued nearly 2,000 citations for fare evasion.

In another attempt to prevent fare evasion, new, “saloon-style” faregates designed to be tougher to get through will be installed in all 98 stations in the system over the next few years.

If you can’t afford to pay the full Metro fare, reduced fare programs are available, including for SNAP recipients, seniors and students. Go here for more info.