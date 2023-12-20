‘Highway of death': New push to make Maryland Route 210 safer

AAA has designated Route 210 in Prince George’s County the deadliest road in Maryland, but efforts to punish super speeders and repeat offenders have failed in the House of Delegates.

Since 2007, 91 lives have been lost on Maryland 210.

“Everyone uses Route 210, and the fact that we have a state highway that is known as ‘the highway of death,’ obviously, not something we would like in our backyards,” said Del. Kris Valderrama (D-District 26).

Any driver who gets a speed camera ticket in Maryland gets a $40 fine. Some say that’s not enough for those who are driving excessive speeds and consistently breaking traffic laws.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A group of activists and lawmakers are pushing legislation that increases additional fines from $90 to $530 depending on how fast the driver was going. Offenders who get multiple tickets in a two-year period would be hit with additional fines from $50 to $350.

“We want to hit these people in their pockets and their purses and their wallets,” said Ron Weiss of MD 210 Traffic Safety Committee.

The legislation failed in the past two sessions. Critics argued the fines amount to a tax on drivers and the additional penalties are excessive.

Supporters say something needs to be done to change behavior.

According to speed camera data collected from August through October, 204 drivers were going faster than 100 mph. The fastest speed was 170 mph.

“I think we can all agree it is not a commuter tax,” Valderrama said. “It is a citation for those who offend.”

Dozens of people turned out for a news conference announcing the new push to change the law. Supporters hope they’ll be able to get it passed and save lives.

Prince George’s County police say they are doing what they can to make Maryland 210 safer, giving out 2,500 tickets and warning this year.

The legislation will be reintroduced at the session starting in January.