FAA System Outage: Dozens of Flight Delays in the DC Area as Departures Halted Nationwide

Airports in the Washington, D.C., area are reporting dozens of flight delays Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration said flights across the U.S. are impacted due to a computer system outage.

The FAA told all airlines to pause domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET so the agency can "validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

Before the stoppage, Reagan National Airport reported 60 delays, Dulles International Airport reported 11 delays and Baltimore Washington International Airport reported 40 delays by about 7 a.m. No cancellations were listed, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.

Flights across the U.S. are affected after the Federal Aviation Administration reported an outage impacting the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs), the agency said.

NOTAM is a key system that provides safety information to pilots, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. According to United Airlines, that includes important information about real-time flight hazards and restrictions.

The FAA says there is no ground stop; however, delays are expected to continue as some systems come back online. A timeline for restoration wasn't immediately announced.

LIVE LOOK: Spoke with 1 passenger who told me she received a news alert and is now trying to check with her airline. At least 2 other travelers have told me that they were not aware of the grounded flights after checking in. @nbcwashington https://t.co/aFSvRV97Ux pic.twitter.com/eXRnCgapLr — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) January 11, 2023

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now,” the agency said. No timeline for restoration was immediately announced.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Administration referred News4 to the FAA for comment.

American Airlines said it's "closely monitoring the situation and working with the FAA to minimize customer disruptions."

United Airlines said it temporarily stopped flying within the country.

"United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA," the airline said.

Southwest Airlines said it's closely monitoring a data issue that may impact the start of operations. Passengers are encouraged to check for flight changes via the company's website or app.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.