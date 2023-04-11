Metro Blue Line Single Tracking After Work Vehicle Derails Near Potomac Yard: WMATA

Construction equipment derailed outside the Potomac Yard station in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday morning, spurring delays for rail commuters, the Washington Area Metropolitan Transit Authority said.

Blue and Blue Plus line trains are single tracking in both directions between Braddock Road and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and trains are running every 18 minutes. Speed restrictions are in place. Commuters should expect delays, WMATA said.

No injuries were reported.

The derailment did not involve a train and occurred near a work area along the Yellow Line bridge, WMATA said. Yellow Line service has been suspended since September due to extensive construction work.

Overnight crews were completing work near the construction site when a work vehicle slipped off the tracks, WMATA said.

"A heavy rail work vehicle derailed while heading back to the yard this morning," WMATA said.

Metro shared a photo showing a yellow work vehicle. A wheel was seen resting near the track. Crews are working to get it back on the tracks, WMATA said.

The vehicle is able to travel on roads and Metrorail tracks and is used to transport equipment to the worksite, WMATA said.

News4 toured the Yellow Line construction site last week, going down 85 feet to see the work inside the tunnel.

Crews had placed a new support system on the Yellow Line bridge which runs over the Potomac River, News4's Adam Tuss reported.

Potomac Yard is a new station that has not opened to commuters yet. It's expected to open in May 2023, WMATA said in December.

