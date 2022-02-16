I-95 SB Closed in Woodbridge After Crash Involving Virginia State Police: Officials

A crash involving Virginia State Police vehicles on Interstate 95 in Prince William County, Virginia, shut down southbound lanes early Wednesday morning, spurring miles-long delays officials said.

Southbound delays stretched for 3.5 miles and northbound delays were about 7 miles, due to rubbernecking and two additional crashes, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program said.

Multiple vehicles, including Virginia State Police vehicles, were involved in the collision just before Virginia Route 294/the Prince William Parkway, in the Woodbridge area, officials said. Traffic was being diverted onto Virginia Route 123.

Authorities had been trying to contain a car that was reported stolen, Virginia State Police said.

Traffic jams also formed on the northbound lanes after a tractor-trailer crashed and a collision in the northbound express lanes, both near exit 158, MATOC said.

News4 is working to learn more about the circumstances of the crashes.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.