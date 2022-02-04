I-95

Virginians ‘Deserve Answers' on I-95 Snow Crisis, Spanberger Says

“One month later, Virginians still have no answers about how such a crisis can be prevented during future storms"

By Andrea Swalec

A member of Congress from Virginia is pushing state officials for answers on why drivers became stranded for more than 24 hours on a stretch of Interstate 95 during a snowstorm last month

Rep. Abigail Spanberger asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin to have officials complete and release to the public a detailed report on what happened on the roadway Jan. 3 and 4. 

“One month later, Virginians still have no answers about how such a crisis can be prevented during future storms. Our citizens deserve answers about what circumstances, decisions, and events caused the I-95 catastrophe, as well as what steps the Commonwealth is taking to be better prepared in the future,” Spanberger wrote to the governor in a letter her office shared Friday. 

Drivers got stuck on a 50-mile stretch of I-95 in Stafford County during a major snowstorm. Many drivers ran out of gas in freezing temperatures. Some didn't have food or water, and children, pets and people with medical needs were among those stuck in the traffic nightmare. Sen. Tim Kaine, who represents Virginia in the U.S. Senate, was among those trapped on the highway. 

State officials have defended their response to what former Gov. Ralph Northam called “an incredibly unusual event.” 

