Blasting Noise Expected in Bethesda Due to Purple Line Construction

Purple Line construction is set to resume Tuesday in Bethesda, Maryland — and it’s expected to get loud.

Crews will begin blasting rock to create the connection between the Purple Line and the Red Line at the Bethesda Metro station.

The work is set to occur on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A siren is set to go off before each blast to let people know what’s coming.

The Purple Line is a 16-mile light rail connecting Bethesda to New Carrollton.

Construction has been difficult for some businesses in the area, News4 reported.