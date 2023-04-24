‘Nobody's Coming In': Purple Line Construction Hurting Some Maryland Businesses

Construction for the Purple Line Light-rail project, which stretches across Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, is hurting some businesses in the area, their owners and managers say.

Many businesses in the area of University Boulevard and Riggs Road in Langley Park say they're getting fewer customers because of the construction traffic and because it's much harder now for people to see their shops from the road.

“You see the parking lot, nobody’s coming in," Memo Market Owner Endalew Gurmu said.

Memo Market has been in business since 2012. Gurmu said Purple Line construction has caused his income to plummet by 65%.

Brittany Lopez, the manager of nearby Casa Blanca Bakery, said the traffic is keeping some of their customers away. She estimated there’s been a 20% drop in business.

The Purple Line will be a 16-mile stretch of light rail that extends from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrolton in Prince George’s County. About 400 business are along the construction corridor in Prince George's County.

Impacted businesses can apply for grants worth up to $10,000 through FSC First, a community development financial institution. Prince George's County and the Maryland Department of Commerce sponsored the grants.

“It can be used for operational needs, including payroll, for retaining and rehiring employees, for things like rent, utility, insurance, inventory," President and CEO of FSC First Dawn Medley said.

If approved, businesses can receive funds in as little as 10 days, Medley said.

Memo Market applied and used the grant money to pay rent. However, Gurmu said he plans to relocate, despite receiving a grant.

“We will look for a different area," Gurmu said.

Other businesses, like Casa Blanca Bakery, have not yet applied for the grant.

Medly said businesses have until May 12 to apply. See here for the grant application.