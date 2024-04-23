5 busy Metro Red Line stations to close this summer due to Purple Line construction

Five busy Metrorail stations will close this summer due to construction of the Purple Line light rail, which is almost ready to be tied into the Metro system.

From June 1 through June 29, the Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring and Takoma stations all will be closed. Then from June 30 to Aug. 31, the work zone shrinks a bit as the Takoma station reopens but the other four stations remain closed.

“I just want everyone to know we are working as a collaborative team to make this impact as minimal as possible,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said.

Metro will take advantage of the lengthy closures to upgrade tracks and the stations themselves.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us,” Maryland Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary Joe McAndrew said. “We hope that we are going to be able to move as fast and as expeditiously this summer as possible.”

While those Red Line stations are closed, a system of local and express shuttle buses will be set up, and an entire lane of traffic will be given to them as a priority. Some parking garages in Montgomery County will also likely be free during the work. MARC trains will offer a discount.

The Purple Line still has years of construction left and won’t open until 2027 at the earliest, McAndrew said.

“We’re all frustrated with it, but at the end of the day, we’re making real progress,” he said.