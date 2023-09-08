10,000 cyclists to join DC Bike Ride on Saturday: Here's a list of road, bridge closures

Thousands of cyclists are expected to ride by some of Washington, D.C.'s most iconic sights when the DC Bike Ride returns on Saturday.

About 20 miles of streets in D.C. and Arlington will be closed to cars so about 10,000 bicyclists can ride freely, the event's organizers said. The DC Bike Ride is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

The route starts in West Potomac Park, circles the Tidal Basin, goes onto the Whitehurst Freeway, crosses both the 14th Street Bridge and the Arlington Memorial Bridge and ends on Pennsylvania Avenue on 3rd St. Here's a map of the route.

"Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) will handle the alteration of traffic patterns and enforce moving violations," DC Bike Ride said. "Persons with unessential travel should avoid driving in all areas affected by the event."

Most street closures will be near West Potomac Park, the National Mall and into Georgetown from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. or noon.

The Arlington Memorial Bridge is set to be closed Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. The 14th Street Bridge is set to be closed from 6:30 a.m. until noon, organizers say.

Streets will reopen on a rolling basis once the last participants have passed. All times are approximate.

DC Bike Ride 2023 street closures

Ohio Dr SW (Whole Road): Rock Creek Parkway to Maine Ave SW | 6:30 AM to 9:30 AM

Maine Ave SW (Whole Road): Independence Ave SW to 12th Street SW | 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Independence Ave SW (Whole Road): 23rd Street SW to 14th Street SW | 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Arlington Memorial Bridge (Whole Road): Lincoln Memorial Circle to Arlington Memorial Circle |6:30 AM to 9:30 AM

Rock Creek Parkway (Whole Road): Virginia Ave NW to Ohio Dr SW | 6:30 AM to 11:00 AM

Potomac River Freeway (Whole Road): Rock Creek Parkway to Whitehurst Freeway | 6:30 AM to 11:00 AM

Whitehurst Freeway (Westbound): Potomac River Freeway to Canal Road | 6:30 AM to 11:00 AM

Whitehurst Freeway (Eastbound): Potomac Freeway/K St to Key Bridge exit | 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM

E Street Expressway NW (Whole Road): 20th Street NW to Potomac River Freeway | 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM

14th Street SW (Whole Road): Independence Ave SW to 14th Street Bridge | 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM

14th Street Bridge/HOV Lanes (HOV NB and SB): 14th Street SW to HOV lane above S. Eads St | 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM

S. Eads St (Whole Road): Army Navy Drive to Rotary Rd | 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Raoul Wallenberg Pl (Whole Road): Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW | 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM

9th Street Tunnel Exit Ramp (395 S. Ramp) (Whole Road): Maine Ave SW to 9th Street Tunnel | 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM

D Street SW (Whole Road): 9th Street Tunnel entrance to 7th Street SW | 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM

7th Street SW (Southbound): D Street SW to Independence Ave SW | 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Maryland Ave SW (Whole Road): Independence Ave SW to 3rd Street SW | 6:30 AM to 12:30 PM

3rd Street SW (Whole Road): Independence Ave SW to Constitution Ave NW | 6:30 AM to 12:30 PM

