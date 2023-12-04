‘Transparent and open book': Ex-GSA official defends FBI HQ decision

A former federal official who found herself at the center of the controversy over the FBI’s next headquarters defended herself publicly for the first time Monday.

When Greenbelt, Maryland, was announced last month as the pick for the FBI’s next headquarters, the bureau’s director called into question how the decision was made and specifically called out a General Services Administration official and a “potential conflict of interest.”

Nina Albert was that official and is now D.C.’s deputy mayor for economic development. As director of real estate for the GSA, Albert helped make the final decision to award the FBI headquarters to Maryland. The FBI director and Democrat and Republican leaders from Virginia raised concerns. They claimed a three-member panel at GSA evaluating the sites chose Springfield, Virginia, but was then overruled by Albert.

The FBI director said Albert had a conflict of interest because she used to work for Metro. The transit agency owns the land of the Greenbelt site.

Albert dismissed those accusations.

“Actually, everything’s quite transparent and open book. GSA on their website has all of the documents that explain what my decision-making process was, what the site selection process was,” she said.

Albert would not comment on the recently announced review by GSA’s inspector general but did acknowledge she’s been asked to testify before two separate House hearings.

“So, I’ve been asked by the Judiciary Committee – House – as well as Government Oversight, to testify,” she said. “Obviously, I'll cooperate, because it's very important the American people understand what went into that process.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser defended Albert.

“It should be obvious to everyone that a decision like this is going to have some people on one side who aren't too happy about it, but that gives them no reason, and they should be very careful in accusing people who are doing their job in making tough decisions of anything that is not proper,” she said.

Albert is part of the mayor’s team working on a deal to bring football back to D.C. She may find herself having to negotiate with the same members of Congress who will be questioning her about the FBI deal.

“I believe very strongly that this is not going to be a distraction to my ability to be able to lead the team and particularly to implement and move forward with the District's comeback plan,” she said.

Albert was named acting deputy mayor after the former deputy mayor John Falciccio stepped down amid charges of sexual harassment.

The House hearings have not been scheduled yet.

Albert will face the D.C. Council for her confirmation hearing in January.