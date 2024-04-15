Dozens without a home after hot inferno burns at apartment building in Northeast DC

Dozens of people are without a home after a massive fire overnight Monday at an apartment building in Northeast D.C., authorities say.

Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in the 300 block of Seaton Place NE just after midnight, D.C. Fire and EMS said. The location is in the Eckington neighborhood.

When fire crews arrived heavy orange flames were coming from the roof. There were flames on every floor of the building, fire fighters said.

At one point the flames started to travel from the building itself across the alley to a row house next door, homeowner Thearn Hill-El said.

“So, if you pointed at that alley and see the distance from their apartment to our house, it's like what 10 Ft. maybe across from each other,” Hill-El said. “So, the inferno was hot enough to melt all our siding on the side of the house. So, it was hot."

The apartment's residents were able to evacuate. No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

After the fire was extinguished, photos show the building with smashed windows. Several units have interiors of charred debris.

The back of the apartment complex has blackened wood and singed framing where units used to be. The flames appeared to have jumped to a car and left a trail of black smoke in the back of row homes.

About 10 units were impacted. The Red Cross is assisting 17 people and two dogs displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.