Metro Cars Uncouple on Red Line Train Carrying Over 100 People; No Injuries Reported

Two cars of a Metro train uncoupled while traveling between Union Station and NoMa-Gallaudet Friday with over 100 people aboard. No injuries were reported, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The train was carrying 103 people out of Union Station about 12:20 p.m. when two cars separated, D.C. Fire and Metro said. The two front cars disconnected from the back cars of the train, a photo shows.

Metro said it was an "undesired uncoupling." The train was then stalled outside Union Station, according to Metro.

The front cars will be sent ahead to NoMa-Gallaudet and the back cars will head back to Union Station, according to Metro.

D.C. Fire said it was also investigating a possible cross tie fire.

Red Line service is temporarily suspended between Gallery Place and Rhode Island Avenue. Several trains were turned back after the incident, Metrorail Info said. Shuttle buses are being provided and regular Metrobus service is available.

The cause of the uncoupling is under investigation, Metro says.

