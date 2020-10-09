Metro

Metro Cars Uncouple on Red Line Train Carrying Over 100 People; No Injuries Reported

The "undesired uncoupling" temporarily suspended Red Line service between Gallery Place and Rhode Island Avenue, Metro said

By NBC Washington Staff

Jeff Cridland/NBC Washington

Two cars of a Metro train uncoupled while traveling between Union Station and NoMa-Gallaudet Friday with over 100 people aboard. No injuries were reported, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The train was carrying 103 people out of Union Station about 12:20 p.m. when two cars separated, D.C. Fire and Metro said. The two front cars disconnected from the back cars of the train, a photo shows.

Metro said it was an "undesired uncoupling." The train was then stalled outside Union Station, according to Metro.

Local

Virginia 53 mins ago

Keep Your Distance: Fuzzy-Looking Caterpillar Found in Virginia Is Venomous, Experts Warn

THE SCENE 1 hour ago

Halloween in DC, Maryland and Virginia: Haunted Tours, Outdoor Movies, More

The front cars will be sent ahead to NoMa-Gallaudet and the back cars will head back to Union Station, according to Metro.

D.C. Fire said it was also investigating a possible cross tie fire.

Red Line service is temporarily suspended between Gallery Place and Rhode Island Avenue. Several trains were turned back after the incident, Metrorail Info said. Shuttle buses are being provided and regular Metrobus service is available.

The cause of the uncoupling is under investigation, Metro says.

Stay with News4 for more on this breaking news

This article tagged under:

MetroWMATA
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us