2 dead, I-95 traffic backed up for miles in Virginia after tractor-trailer crash

A deadly, multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer caused delays on northbound Interstate 95 and closed Exit 136 in Northern Virginia during the morning rush on Wednesday.

Two people were killed in the crash, and one is injured, according to police.

Traffic was backed up about five miles as of 7:20 a.m. starting north of Exit 130 in Fredericksburg. Traffic is being rerouted to Route 1 at Exit 136 towards the Centerport Parkway, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Slow down on I-95 N for a crash involving 3 vehicles including an overturned tractor trailer at mile marker 136 in Stafford County. pic.twitter.com/ry8CthahjY — Juliana Valencia (@NewsJValencia) July 5, 2023

“I-95 northbound travelers in the Fredericksburg area can expect major travel delays during the morning rush due to the closure, both on the interstate and along the alternate route, Route 1 northbound,” VDOT said.

Virginia State Police responded to the three-vehicle crash with a tractor-trailer at about 4:40 a.m.

“Unfortunately, it looks like we're going to have the northbound lanes and 95 closed for quite some time,” First4 Traffic Reporter Steve Dresner said.

Southbound lanes remained open and were not affected, according to Dresner.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Additional information was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.